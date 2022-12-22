General

A meeting of representatives of political parties represented in the House of Representatives (HoR) and independent parliamentarians has taken place today.

The meeting was called by senior most member of the HoR, Pashupati Shumsher JBR, at New Baneshwor-based the Federal Parliament Building to discuss the process of the swearing-in ceremony to the newly elected people’s representatives.

In the meeting, the Federal Parliament Secretariat Secretary General Bharat Raj Gautam informed about the swearing-in process.

The meeting was attended by representatives of various political parties including the Nepali Congress, the CPN (UML), the CPN (Maoist Center), the CPN (Unified Socialist), the Rastriya Swatantra Party, the Rastriya Prajatantra Party, the Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal, the Loktantrik Samajbadi Party Nepal, the Janamat Party, the Nagarik Unmukti Party, the Rastriya Janamorcha and the Nepal Workers Peasants Party and independent parliamentarians.

The total 275 elected HoR members from the November 20 elections are taking the oath of office and secrecy today itself. The senior most HoR member JBR, who took the oath of office and secrecy from President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Wednesday, is scheduled to administer oath to them.

Source: National News Agency Nepal