Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal has urged the concerned authorities to focus on research and weather forecasting keeping into considering the impact of climate change.

Inspecting the office of the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology at Babar Mahal, Kathmandu on Wednesday, Minister Bhusal highlighted the need for collaboration with organizations having same objectives and goals and to make the Department’s works more scientific and factual.

Stating that the climate change was result of the developed countries’ industrial activities, Bhusal argued that small countries like Nepal had to bear the brunt of climate changes. She was of the view that the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology should incorporate effects of monsoon-induced disasters such as soil erosion, flood and landslides among others in their studies and research.

The Minister said, “We have been bearing the brunt of monsoon-induced disasters. Let’s take flood in Sindhupalchowk and Manang district for instance. We could minimize the risk of monsoon-induced disasters and damages of lives and properties through early warning system.”

She expressed her happiness over the Department working round-the-clock to assess the weather conditions and disseminate early warnings of the natural disasters. The Minister also pledged to ensure adequate technical human resources in the Department to make it more tune in with the current time.

On the occasion, secretary at the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Sagar Kumar Rai instructed the concerned authorities to work efficiently to achieve their goals on time.

Similarly, Department’s Director General Suraj Kumar Baidya briefed the visiting Minister about the activities of the department.

Source: National News Agency Nepal