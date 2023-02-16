General

International Network for Nepali Journalists (INNJA) has decided to present this year's Research Fellowship Award to journalists Jagat Nepal and Madhav Prasad Tiwari.

Journalist Nepal is pursuing a Ph D in journalism and mass communications and Tiwari is doing M Phil in the same subject at the Tribhuvan University.

A committee formed under coordination of Chief of TU Journalism Department, Chiranjivi Khanal, took the decision in this regard.

Nepal, who started carreer in journalism since 2054 BS, is assistant-lecturer at the Journalism Department at the Tribhuvan University.

Similarly, Tiwari started his career in Journalism since 2057 BS and is now editor of Dainiki.Com. The award would be presented on March 1, the establishment Day of INNJA.

Source: National News Agency Nepal