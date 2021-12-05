Human Rights

Newly elected Chairperson of Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) Rajendra Prasad Lingden has called the leaders and cadres who left the party at different times to return to the party again.

At the oath-taking ceremony following the party convention on Sunday, Chairperson Lingden ruled out the provision of hand picking office bearers but providing responsibility to the newly elected ones based on their performance in and contribution to party.

"Everyone in the party will be allocated responsibility to make the party active and lively. Their role on strengthening of organization and the votes they got in election will be considered while giving responsibility," he stressed, arguing that he had honesty and devotion to incorporate all sides in the party.

He announced that RPP would be established as an alternative political force in Nepali politics. Both measures of street struggle and elections would be adopted to reach the party in the centre of national politics, Lingden vowed.

On the occasion, former Chairperson of the Pashupati Shumsher Rana hoped the party would forward the issues of nationality, democracy and liberalism as the leadership was handed over now.

Similarly, another former Chairperson of the party Dr Prakash Chandra Lohani said the party should be established as a nationalist force based on democratic thoughts, norms and system.

Newly elected Vice-Chairperson of the party Bikram Pande viewed RPP presented an exemplary deed by handing over the leadership which was a much debated and awaited issue in the country.

The newly elected office bearers of the party were distributed the victory certificates at the programme.

Source: National News Agency Nepal