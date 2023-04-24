Key Issues

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said that it was all's responsibility to institutionalise the political changes established in the country.

At a programme on 15th anniversary of Nepal Republic Media on Monday, the PM said that the media and the political sector played equal roles for the establishment of republic system in the country.

The PM said that cooperation between the media and political sector is needed to further strengthen the republicanism adding that vigilance was required against the forces that are attempting to subvert the achievements of the changes.

Saying that democracy, as a form of governance, is transparent and accountable to the people, the PM asked the media for its constructive role to make democracy further robust, functional and pro-people.

Terming the media as the eyes and ears of the citizens and the government, PM Prachanda urged the media fraternity to point out the weaknesses of the government.

On the occasion, the PM said that the government was committed to complete press freedom and would not bring any laws that trample the press freedom.

He shared that the government was committed to making the media-friendly laws to some media related bills that are in the parliament.

Source: National News Agency Nepal