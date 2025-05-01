Rest of My Life for the Nation, Says Former President Bhandari



Kathmandu: Former President Bidya Devi Bhandari has expressed her commitment to dedicating the rest of her life to serving the nation. During a ceremony where she received the ‘RSS Photo Book: 16 Years of The Republic’ published by the Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS), Bhandari emphasized her lifelong dedication to the country’s welfare, stating, “The rest of my life will be for the nation.”





According to National News Agency Nepal, Bhandari highlighted concerns about the current political environment, pointing out that political parties are becoming party-centric. She urged that national aspirations should take precedence over individual or party ambitions. She acknowledged the inherent nature of having multiple political parties in a democratic system but stressed the importance of developing a sustainable program through national consensus to improve the political landscape. Bhandari noted that frequent government changes and power bargaining by smaller parties often occur when no party secures a clear majority.





The former President commended the government’s efforts to implement immediate, short-term, and long-term programs with a sense of responsibility. She underscored the need to address challenges arising from recent rapid migration and the growing demands and aspirations of the populace. Bhandari also called for adaptability to the changing times, emphasizing that the new generation is eager for faster change and that responsible parties must pay attention to this evolving dynamic.

