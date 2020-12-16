Key Issues

Chief Minister of Gandaki Province Prithvi Subba Gurung has ruled out the possibility of revival of monarchy in the country.

Inaugurating the 12th annual general assembly and newly-constructed building of Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) Baglung here Tuesday, Gurung said that the call for revival of dethroned monarchy is tantamount to seek a flicker as an option to electricity.

The demand for restoration of deposed monarchy is next to impossible, he added.

On a different note, the Chief Minister said that coronavirus infection has not only brought about challenges but also created opportunities as coronavirus outbreak has given opportunities to ensure a big achievement in health sector.

"Coronavirus created a big challenge, it made all of us disappointed. But, there will be big achievements in health sector in the post-COVID-19 period. Hospitals will be developed," he claimed.

Saying that the Gandaki Province was working to ensure development to the people as the earliest possible time, he stated that development and good governance was the first priority of the Gandaki Province Government.

The three-storied building of the FNJ Baglung chapter was constructed at the cost of Rs 10.05 million.

Source: National News Agency Nepal