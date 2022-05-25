General

The final results of the vote counting under the May 13 local level election remain to be announced in nine various local units now.

Out of the 753 local units, the final results for 744 local units have already been announced. Although the vote counting has been concluded in several local levels, it remains to be announced and entered into the Election Commission's system, it is stated.

The local units where the final results are yet to be announced include the Kathmandu Metropolitan City in Bagmati province, the Triyuga and Katari municipalities in Udayapur of Province no 1, the Gadhimai, the Garuda and the Phatuwa Bijayapur municipalities of Rautahat district, the Tilottama municipality of Rupandehi district and the Maharajgunj municipality of Kapilbastu district in Madhes province.

A decision is still awaited regarding the vote counting at Budhiganga municipality of Bajura district in Sudurpaschim province based on the investigation conducted by the Commission.

Source: National News Agency Nepal