The conference of the retired Nepal Army personnel from seven districts under the Western Division Headquarters has kicked off here today.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Prabhu Ram Sharma inaugurated the conference where 3,894 retired NA personnel are attending from Manang, Kaski, Syangja, Parbat, Baglung, Myagdi and Mustang districts.

In the conference, assistance to the needy ones, felicitation and different cultural shows would be held.

With the establishment of NA Welfare Board, the organization is conducting the conferences of the retired NA officials in different areas.

Currently, the NA has more than 81,000 pensioners while 15,800 plus are receiving the family pensions.

Source: National News Agency Nepal