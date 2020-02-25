General

The Rasuwa Custom Office in Timure in Rasuwa district has recorded a nil collection in revenue since February 13. The vehicular activities in the Rasuwagadhi checkpoint bordering China has come to a standstill in the wake of outbreak of corona virus in China, resulting in nil collection of revenues.

According to the Rasuwa Custom Office's chief Punya Bikram Khadka, the import of goods from Keyrung in China was halted since the outbreak of flu-like infection. The office otherwise was collecting around Rs 300 million in revenue on a daily basis.

All the cargo freights entering Nepal from Rasuwagadhi checkpoint as of January 29 have been examined and revenues from them have been collected by February 12.

The Custom premises was completely cleared off these containers and the traffic movement in Rasuwagadhi, Keyrung area has come to grinding halt, informed Khadka. Trade in Syaphrubeshi and Timure area has seen a slump since otherwise bustling checkpoint wore a deserted look.

Earlier around 200-300 vehicles used to ply the roadways in Trishuli, Dhunche and Rasuwagadhi on a daily basis. Lately, hardly 2-4 passenger buses and private vehicles were seen plying the roads, shared the Traffic Police Office here.

There has been no case of corona virus recorded in Rasuwa district as of now, according to the local health workers. The local administration timely bucked the people's movement across the bordering point as a preventive measure against the infection now renamed COVID-19.

Source: National News Agency Nepal