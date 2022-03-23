General

Social activist Dinbandhu Goyal has instituted a scholarship fund of Rs 1 million at Biratnagar-7 based Satyanarayan Secondary School.

He made this announcement at a programme organized on Tuesday to distribute Sumandevi Goyal scholarship and award.

Earlier too, Goyal had instituted the Sumandevi Goyal Scholarship Fund at the same school. On the occasion, patron Goyal and donor Manoj Goyal handed over a scholarship amount to 22 students of grade 9-11.

Likewise, the school provided scholarship to 15 best performing students of 6-11 from its own resources so as to encourage students for education.

Goyal instituted the scholarship in memory of his daughter-in-law Sumandevi who studied in the same school.

Source: National News Agency Nepal