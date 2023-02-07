General

In a bid to protect language and cultures of minority Chhantyal community living in Myagdi district and others, a revolving fund of Rs 10 million has been established.

Nepal Chhantyal Association established the revolving fund in memory of its founding chairperson Dil Bahadur Gharabja.

Association’s secretary Dip Bahadur Chhantyal said that the fund was established by getting supports from 79 members of Chhantyal community living at home and abroad. “The interest rate of the revolving fund will be mobilized for collecting evidences on ancestors, history and origin of the community and other documents,” secretary Chhantyal said.

He added, “We have given emphasis on protection of Chhantyal language and cultures.”

As per the National Foundation for Development of Indigenous Nationalities Act, 2058, Chhantyal is enlisted as an indigenous community among 58 other communities in the country.

So far, clear evidences on the origin and history of this community are not ascertained.

Likewise, Chhantyal Kham language is on the verge of extinction as it is not transferred to the new generation for lack of script though it is spoken.

Chandra Prasad Chhantyal, a resident of Raghuganga Rural Municipality-8, said that lack of scrip and dictionary as well as out-migration of the community members have created such issues.

The total population of this community is around 11,000 and most of them reside in Myagdi and Baglung districts.

Source: National News Agency Nepal