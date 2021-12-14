General

The revote for electing Nepali Congress President under the party 14th General Convention has been scheduled from 3:30 pm to 7: 30 pm today. The voting will be held at the Rastriya Sabha Griha (City Hall) and the Bhrikutimandap.

The NC central election committee has planned the second round of voting as no candidates for the President was able to secure 51 percent of the total votes dropped in the first-round of voting held Monday to win the election as per the party’s statute.

According to Committee coordinator Gopal Krishna Ghimire, they were preparing to the conduct the re-election in the given time.

Deuba finished the race with 2,258 votes while his nearest competitor Dr Shekhar Koirala obtained 1,702 votes. Likewise, Prakash Man Singh got 371 votes followed by 250 by Bimalendra Nidhi and 22 votes by Kalyan Gurung. A total of five candidates were in the fray for the party President post.

A total of 4,679 voters out of 4,743 took part in the voting and 76 ballots were invalid.

As per the party statute, a candidate must secure over 50 percent of the total cast votes to win the Party President post and in the absence of any candidate meeting the requirement in the first round of election, a voting shall be conducted again among the two competitors with highest votes.

Source: National News Agency Nepal