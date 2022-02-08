General

The Chitwan National Park (CNP) has been able to arrest the convict on smuggling rhinoceros horn after 23 years of the crime. Krishna Prasad Neupane, 58, from Kalika Municipality-2 in the district had been absconding for such a long time.

Neupane was handed over 10-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 100 thousand on February 7, 2001 for the crime.

He was arrested on January 21 and made public on Monday. The CNP administration arrested him from Phutung of Tarakeshwor Municipality-7 in Kathmandu. Neupane had been hiding in different places of Kathmandu Valley for long.

Information Officer at CNP Ganesh Prasad Tiwari informed that the arrested one was tested positive for coronavirus immediately after the arrest. After he recovered from the virus infection, he was sent to Bharatpur jail.

He was one among 12 convicts on smuggling rhinoceros' horn. They had killed a rhino and taken away the horn from Amrite Post of CNP on November 14, 1998.

Source: National News Agency Nepal