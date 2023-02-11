General

A rhinoceros has been rescued from a septic tank at Sauraha this morning.

Around 16-year-old rhino had fallen into the septic tank of a local hotel at 2:00 am. Employees of Chitwan National Park and locals rescued the rhino at 4:00 am, said information officer at CNP, Ganesh Prasad Tiwari.

The rhino had entered the human settlement in search of food. The CNP had brought the rhino in the park by rescuing from Meghauli two years ago.

The one-horn pachyderm entered the nearby settlement from the Rapti River area.

Source: National News Agency Nepal