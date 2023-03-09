Key Issues

Presidential candidate Ram Chandra Poudel has said the voters will elect him to the post of President making the right evaluation of his long political struggle.

The Nepali Congress senior leader said this talking to journalists after casting vote in the Presidential election at the Federal Parliament Building, New Baneshwor today.

"I am fully confident that the members of the federal parliament and provincial assemblies will vote for me. I believe that they will make the right judgment of my long struggle," he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal