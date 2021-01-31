Human Rights

Rights activists have stopped a child marriage about to take place in Iswarpur of Sarlahi. Activists affiliated to the Mechi-Mahkali Buhari Samyukta Awaj stopped the illegal act after being informed about it.

Prem Nath Mahato, a resident of Iswarpur municipality-7 had fixed the marriage of his 14-year-old daughter. It is unfortunate that child marriages are taking place in the state where the government has been running the 'educate daughter, save daughter' campaign, said joint-coordinator of the organisation Anjana Pant Kadariya.

The family reportedly said that they were marrying off their daughter due to poor financial condition. However, the girl expressed her desire to continue her education rather than get married, Kadariya said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal