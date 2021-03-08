General

The book entitled ‘Devadidev Pashupatinath and Pashupatikshetra’ has been launched amid a function here today. The religious book which introduces different aspects of lord Shiva and Pashupati temple is penned by writer Hari Prasad Rimal.

Vice chancellor of the Nepal Academy Dr Jagman Gurung made the book public in the programme organized at the academy today. On the occasion, Gurung commented that the book gives simple introduction about the worshiping process to lord Shiva and different schools and approaches regarding the understanding of Lord Shiva.

The commentators view that the book is the introductory to common readers and expects more depth over the issues in the coming editions.

Swami Keshavanada, Dr Milan Kumar Thapa and Ram Lohani expressed their reviews on the book.

The book is published by Uttkrishta Publication Pvt. The price of the book is Rs 500.

Source: National News Agency Nepal