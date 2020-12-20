General

Life was returning back to normal in Kanchanpur since the government eased the nationwide lockdown imposed to stem the spread of Corona Virus. However, infection has increased all of a sudden leading to prohibitory order and shutting down of schools in different local levels in the district.

The markets had opened and local levels had decided to open the schools too after infection rate subsided. However, the schools were closed after student and teachers were found infected. Bhimdutta municipality issued a statement two days ago deciding to shut down all the schools in the municipality.

Likewise, the Belauri municipality in the south has imposed a weeklong prohibitory order. The prohibitory comes into effect from today, according to the municipality. As a result, all offices—government and private have been closed along with traffic and education institutions. Only essential services remain open including health service, transportation of fuel and milk, as well as agro products.

A similar weeklong prohibitory order has been enforced in Dodhara Chandani municipality. The decision was taken after some people's representatives and health workers were found carrying the Corona Virus, said spokesperson of the municipality Dil Bahadur Sijali.

COVID-19 Kanchanpur focal point Siddharaj Bhatt said that all necessary measures are being taken to control the community spread of the virus, while seeking support of the locals to stay away from the crowd and following due health precautions.

Source: National News Agency Nepal