General

Chairperson of Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), Kamal Thapa, has said that a risk of pushing the country towards confrontation has increased as the leaders of political parties have been accusing each other.

In a press meet, Chair Thapa opined that the process of demonstration of power in support and against the dissolution of House of Representatives (HoR) has increased the rise of taking the country towards confrontation, adding that such move would make the democracy weak.

He further said that activities of foreign powers increased when the democracy becomes weak.

The RPP Chair opined, "There is a risk that the situation might go beyond the political parties and leaders if instability increases in the country."

Saying there is vacuum in constitution regarding the matter of HoR dissolution, Chair Thapa stated the Supreme Court should interpret it.

He mentioned, "Supreme Court should interpret appropriately over the issue at a time when it is under consideration at SC. Political partied and other organisations should not exert pressure on it."

Chair Thapa argued that the Sc should make verdict over the case as soon as possible viewing the country's situation.

Questions have been raised over the incumbent constitution, system and road map due to failure in 14 years of political practice, he added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal