Road accident kills 2 in Sylhet

Two person were killed and one was injured in a road accident in Companiganj of the district today.

The deceased were identified as Smrity Akhter, 25, wife of Delwar Hossain and their seven-year-old son Abdullah, a resident of Kamargaon village of Narsingdi district.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Companyganj Police Station Golam Dastgir confirmed it.

He said the accident occurred when a speedy truck ran over the auto rickshaw this evening in Khagail area of Sylhet leaving Smrity Akhter and her son Abdullah dead on the spot and Delwar Hossain injured critically.

Police seized the truck and auto-rickshaw.

