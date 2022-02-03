General

A road constructed encroaching upon public land at Kanyam of Ilam has been closed.

Youths of Suryodaya closed the road after it was constructed by encroaching land of Nepal Tea Development Cooperatives to reach the private land.

Stating that the historic tea garden on government land was destroyed for personal interest, the irate local youths had drawn the attention of Suryodaya municipality few days ago for filling the road.

A local Yubraj Basnet said that the youths on February 2 drew the attention of the Mayor of Suryodaya Municipality in this regard. A team comprising around 50 youths under leadership of Manager of Kanyam Tea Garden, Sachin Subba, closed the road by using an excavator.

Subba said that the road was closed as it was constructed without informing them. They accused chairperson of Suryodaya municipality-6, Shiva Kumar Basnet, of constructing road. However, Basnet said that he has no involvement in construction of the road and the landlords themselves have constructed the road to reach their land.

Source: National News Agency Nepal