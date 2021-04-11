General

: The Road Division Office, Kathmandu has prioritised repair and reconstruction of roads outside the ring road. So far in the current fiscal year, 2020/21, construction of 20 kilometers road has been completed, it said.

The ongoing reconstruction of road network links Kathmandu with other neighbouring districts. Construction of roads at Bhotechaur and Jarsingpauwa near Sindhupalchok district, Dandagaun, Bhangal and Kapan area is ongoing, said the Office Chief Kuber Nepali. Repair of Budhanilkantha road would be completed within the current fiscal year, he said.

Along the road, the Nepal Electricity Authority is laying electric wires underground. "Construction works will begin after the NEA completes underground laying of electric wires," he added.

There is coordination with other concerned sectors to ensure quality construction work, he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal