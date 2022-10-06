Uncategorized

Vehicular movement has been disrupted after landslide occurred at the main road connecting the hilly areas in eastern Nawalparasi.

A landslide occurred at Pangre, Hupsekot Rural Municipality-5 on Wednesday following heavy rain has blocked the Daldale-Kumsot-Pokhari section of the highway, disrupting the traffic.

Lekhnath Puri, the Information Officer at the District Traffic Police Office, said that mudslides have occurred at several places along the highway due to the continuous rain. Transportation service at Baudikali and Bulingtar rural municipalities has been disrupted.

Vehicles departing for the hilly areas and those vehicles headed towards Daldale from the hilly areas are stranded at Pangre. Hundreds of passengers have headed to various destinations on foot to visit their relatives for Dashain festival.

Meanwhile, a jeep with registration number Gandaki Province -04-001 Ja 006 was hit by landslide. However, the jeep passengers are safe, the District Police Office said. It was going towards Daldale from Raikot.

Source: National News Agency Nepal