Road expansion drive along Koteshwor-Jadibuti section has been forwarded.

According to the Division Road Office, Kathmandu, contract has been signed to complete the road expansion drive till the end of current fiscal year.

Division Chief, Kuber Nepali, said that seven per cent activities of the construction of the road has been completed so far. The road would be expanded after adding three more lanes along the road section.

Agreement has been signed to construct road expansion drive at Rs 80 million. He shared. "Two lanes road is going to be added towards right side towards Jadibuti from Koteshwor and one land towards left side.

Preparation for the expansion of the road has reached the final phase. It is expected that there would be less traffic jam after the expansion of road to seven-lane from hour-lane. The Division has been removing physical infrastructure constructed towards both sides of the road section from September.

A plan has been set to expand the road upto Manohara bride in coming days. The Department has been saying that underpass or flyover is the best long-term solution of traffic jam along the road section.

Source: National News Agency Nepal