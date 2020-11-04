General

A process has been put forward for the construction of a road linking Brahmadev Mahakali corridor through Gaddachauki of Bhimdutta municipality.

Construction of road from Gaddachauki to Brahmadev corridor through Jimuwa has gained momentum. Budget Rs 37 million has been appropriated for the road construction in the current fiscal year.

The Road Division Office has solicited bids from contractors to take ahead the road construction. Survey of the road was carried out after preparing the Detailed Project Report.

A road with 10 meter breadth would be built in a way to link it with a six-lane Brahmadev-Mahakalii corridor and dry port of Dodhara-Chandani on public consent. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal