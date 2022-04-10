General

CPN (UML) general secretary Shankar Pokharel has said a robust national force should be established for the country's development, prosperity and stability.

Addressing a party's event organised by central publicity department in the Capital City on Sunday, the UML general secretary expressed the confidence that people would pick UML as the robust national force. He argued that people's support to the party was encouraging in Madhes Province and the party was also a continuation of the CPN formed after the unification of UML-Maoist Centre.

Source: National News Agency Nepal