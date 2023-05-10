General

South Korea's ambassador to Nepal, Park Chong-suk, today paid a courtesy call on National Assembly (NA) Chair Ganesh Prasad Timilsina. During the meeting held at Singha Durbar-based office of NA Chair Timilsina, the two exchanged views on the bilateral relations of two nations and mutual interests, it is said.

On the occasion, the NA Chair thanked the Republic of Korea (RoK) for its investment in manufacturing of electronics in Nepal and extend the investment to the production of motors and to the establishment of other industries as well.

He also thanked the South Korea for providing job opportunities for many Nepali through the EPS (Employment Permit System), urging for its initiations to operate the Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) flight to the South Korea.

The NA Chair acknowledged the role of ambassador in further consolidating the bilateral ties and in response, the latter said Korea's investment in Nepal could significantly increase if Nepal enabled the investment-friendly atmosphere here. Expressing his hope for exchanges of high-level visits between the two countries in the future, the ambassador expressed his gratitude to the NA Chair for his initiation to further strengthen the bilateral relations.

The ambassador will be returning home upon the completion of his term in Nepal. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal