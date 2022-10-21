General

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Dinesh Thapaliya, has said the role of media is significant to take election related activities among the general people and the voters.

Thapaliya said so while inaugurating the ‘Province-level Media Related Orientation’ organised by the EC with collaboration of the Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) in the context of House of Representatives and Province Assembly Member Election-2079 here today.

Saying the EC would take action if the election code of conduct formulated by the EC in a practical way in order to reduce unnecessary expenses in the election is found violated, Thapaliya shared, “Seeking clarification on the issue of violation of the election code of conduct is not action.”

He stressed that candidates should not give enticement to voters during the election. Thapaliya added that 123,624 candidates who did not submit election expenses on time in local-level election faced action.

Stating that the voter education has been started from the social media as well, the Chief Election Commissioner urged voters not to be enticed by post, money, access and personal benefit while selecting the people’s representatives.

“The election is important for promoting the national unity. Free speech and the election fairness contribute to strengthen democracy,” he said, adding that the election becomes credible and transparent when it is backed up by integrity. CEC Thapaliya called on the media to play a role in enhancing the dignity of the elections.

Chief District Officer of Morang, Kashi Raj Dahal stressed that all the security units would be mobilized to ensuring the fairness of the election and holding it in a free and fearless environment.

Chief Election Officer of Morang and District Court Judge, Durga Prasad Dhungel said the election offices set up at the election constituencies have been carrying out all the election-related works in a smooth manner.

Executive Chair of Rastriya Samachar Samiti, the National News Agency, Dharmendra Jha urged the media to build a culture of self-regulation during the election and to internalize the election process and system.

Source: National News Agency Nepal