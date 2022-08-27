General

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Jeevan Ram Shrestha has stressed the need for carrying out tourism activities 12 months a year to attract as many as foreign tourists to the country.

Stating that country's economy would be boosted through tourism, the minister said, "Nepal has diverse climate and weather favourable to carry out tourism activities 12 months a year. To attract foreign tourists, there is need to market the country's religious, cultural and heritage sites in the international level."

He was addressing the meeting of the thematic committee on tourism at the federal, provincial and local levels organised here on Saturday by the Ministry itself. All important tourist destinations in all seven provinces should be branded and sports tourism, health tourism and education and culture tourism prioritised and promoted, he said. For tourism development, there should be coordination among the government at all three levels, he said.

"Tourism is the important base for country's development. The country can pursue prosperity by prioritising tourism sector that helps with its economy by creating job opportunities and bringing in foreign currency."

Similarly, the ministry's secretary Suresh Adhikari said the ministry had moved ahead with plans and programmes for policy reforms in line with the spirit and framework of federalism.

All three governments should come together to revive tourism sector marred by COVID-19, he viewed.

Also, Tourism Ministers of Province 1, Madhes Province and Sudurpaschim Province Khinu Langwa Limbu, Shatrudhan Mahato and Man Bahadur Dhami respectively underscored the need for cooperation and collaboration among all three governments for the development of tourism.

Mayor of Pokhara Metropolitan City Dhan Raj Acharya demanded declaration of Pokhara as the tourist capital of the country.

On the occasion, the ministry's joint secretary Tara Nath Adhikari and executive chief of the Nepal Tourism Board, Dr Dhananjaya Regmi gave a presentation on tourism activities.

Director General of the Department of Tourism Hom Prasad Luitel and Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal Pradip Adhikari informed the meeting participants about service delivery of their respective institutions.

Source: National News Agency Nepal