A Royal Bengal tiger has been found dead in a protected forest area near the Padampur community forest in Kalika Municipality-7, Chitwan.

The endangered Royal Bengal tiger was found dead on Saturday afternoon, according to Information Officer of Division Forest Office, Chitwan, Bal Krishna Khanal.

The Office has assumed that the tiger of around six years old could have died of poisoning.

This is the first incident of a tiger's death in the national forest area this year in Chitwan. Last year, there was not even a single death of the tiger in the district.

The number of tiger in the district's national forest is estimated to have between 12 to 14.

Source: National News Agency Nepal