Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has urged the government to take the necessary initiatives to save the life of Dr Prof Govinda KC who has been staging a fast-unto-death demanding the overall reforms in the health and medical education sector in the country.

The retried surgeon in his 60s has been staging fast-unto-death for the 19th time demanding with the government to end irregularities and anomalies in the medical sector in the country.

RPP, issuing a press statement here today, shared that the meeting held among the Chairmen of the party Kamal Thapa, Pashupati Shumsher JBR and Dr Prakash Chandra Lohani took the decision to prod the government for the same.

Similarly, the party has expressed its happiness and extended gratefulness over the registration of the party in the Election Commission of Nepal.

Furthermore, the party has decided to extend the date for the merger of the party at the district level until October 15 and to expedite the expansion of the RPP’s central executive committee.

According to RPP central secretariat member Rajaram Bartaula, the three chairmen of the party have reaffirmed their commitment to make their party, which is based on nationalism, democracy and liberalism as an ace one in the upcoming election.

Source: National News Agency Nepal