The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has called the plenary meeting of its central working committee.

Party spokesman and chief of publicity department Mohan Kumar Shrestha said the plenary meeting of the central working committee has been called for May 15, 16 and 17 in Kathmandu.

According to him, party president Rajendra Lingden will present the political report on the contemporary political situation and the party's upcoming course of action while senior vice-president Rabindra Mishra will present an action plan on the party's future policy and strategy.

Similarly, secretariat chief Hemjang Gurung and treasurer Nilkantha Kafle separate reports related to the secretariat and financial matters respectively.

Source: National News Agency Nepal