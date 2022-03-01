General

The central working committee of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) is holding its meeting on Wednesday and Thursday.

General Secretary of the party Bhuwan Pathak informed that the meeting would discuss contemporary political developments, expansion of party organization, management of responsibilities and work division among leaders, and preparation for the coming local level election, among others. Even the meeting of the party office bearers would be held before the central committee meeting on Wednesday.

The party is selecting possible candidates for the coming local level election after holding various programmes and discussions with district working committees.

It is the second meeting the party called after the unity convention of the party last December. Leader Sundar Pande informed that the party was going to organize nationwide door-to-door campaign to make people aware on its policy, thoughts and work plan.

The RPP has recently held its provincial level expanded meetings in five provinces. The leaders and cadres have been urged to be active for people's service.

Source: National News Agency Nepal