Newly-elected parliamentarian Rajendra Lingden has laid foundation stone of three bridges on Wednesday.

Lingden, also the Chairperson of Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), laid foundation stone of a bridge to be constructed over the Bhuteni rivulet at Halidbari Rural Municipality.

Chief Administrative Officer of the rural municipality Subash Shrestha informed that the contract for the construction of three bridges was signed with the Sara Shrishti Construction Service Pvt Ltd at a total cost of over Rs 46.79 million. The contract was signed in a way to complete the construction of the bridges by 20 November 2024.

As shared, a 42-meter-long bridge linking ward 1 and 5 of the rural municipality will be built over the Bhuteni rivulet. Likewise, a 26.8-meter-long bridge will be constructed over the Bhusudi rivulet at ward 3 and another 26.8-meter-long bridge to be built in another area of the rivulet. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal