Chairperson of Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), Kamal Thapa, has been discharged from Chabahil-based Om Hospital on Sunday. He was admitted at the Hospital on October 16 after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Thapa underwent treatment at ICU of the hospital after he suffered from headache, fever and respiratory system.

After discharge, RPP Chair Thapa thanked all including doctors, nurses of the hospital and well-wishers who wished him a speedy recovery, said RPP Secretariat member, Rajaram Bartaula.

Source: National News Agency Nepal