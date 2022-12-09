General

A meeting of the Central Work Execution Committee of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has been scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday.

The meeting is expected to finalise names of members to represent the party in the House of Representatives (HoR) and the Province Assembly (PA) under the Proportional Representation (PR) system.

The meeting summoned to recommend the PR members within the deadline given by the Election Commission, reviewing the recent election to the HoR and PA members and discussing other contemporary issues, according to party Spokesperson Mohan Shrestha.

As he said, the meeting to start at the Dhumrabarahi-based party office at 11:00 am is to decide whether to participate in the post-election government, discussing about the party vision and ideologies, and the role it requires to play in the political sphere.

In the meeting, participants’ suggestions will be sought to determine criteria for the selection of the party’s parliamentary leader.

The party has won seven seats in the lower house under the first-past-the-post system and under the PR, it secured seven seats followed by 17 in the PA. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal