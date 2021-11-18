General

The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has rescheduled its unity national general convention from December 2 to 4 in the capital city.

Prior to this, the party had announced to convene its general convention from November 27 to 29.

A meeting of the party’s election committee took a decision to this effect as the tasks of the general convention could not take place as scheduled and the general convention was postponed for some days, RPP leader Rajaram Shrestha said.

The party is holding its national convention after unification between RPP and RPP United in March 2020.

Party’s papers on political, economic and social issues would be tabled in the general convention while the new working committee would be elected after amending the interim statute of the party.

So far, the district conventions in 76 districts have been completed.

Source: National News Agency Nepal