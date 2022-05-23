General

The meeting of Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP)'s work execution committee is going to be held on May 27. The meeting will discuss the contemporary issues and review the recently held local level election on May 13.

Furthermore, the provincial chiefs of the party in all seven provinces will brief the meeting about their election campaign efforts to ensure victory for the candidates fielded by RPP in the election, said general-secretary Bhuwan Pathak.

The meeting convened here today under the coordination of Pathak extended gratitude towards voters and candidates while congratulating the winners. According to the conclusion drawn by the meeting, the voters had enthusiastically participated in the voting and the success of the party was positive.

In the election held in 753 local levels, RPP secured win in 3 municipalities in mayor post, deputy mayor post in four rural municipalities and municipalities, ward chairperson posts in 64 wards and over 300 elected as ward members.

Around 10 per cent of the total candidates were female who were contesting the election representing the RPP.

Source: National News Agency Nepal