Key Issues, politics

The Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT) is planning to sparkle the Pashupatinath Temple by using gold. The Trust is planning to make the Jalahari by using precious metal, gold.

According to PADT Member Secretary Dr Pradeep Dhakal, the roof of the temple and Basaha placed in front of the temple are also being plated with gold.

The PADT has estimated 142 kgs of gold for plating the temple roof and constructing the Jalahari.

He shared that the officials have estimated to use 108 kgs gold for making Jalaharai and remaining other for the roofs and Basaha.

According to Dhakal, they will complete the task by this Akshaya Tritiya, establishment day of the PADT.

He further shared that the total cost for the task is estimated Rs 1 billion and of the total budget the PADT will bear Rs 650 million and remaining other amount will be provided by the government.

Dr Dhakal further shared that the trust will soon organize a press meet to share the details of the preparations.

After worshipping at the Pashupatintah Temple on Monday, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had directed Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Bhanubhakta Dhakal to allocate Rs 300 million to gold plate the temple.

Source: National News Agency Nepal