General

Announcing the new budget for the fiscal year 2022/023, the government has allocated Rs 10 billion for the construction of basic hospital in 655 local levels.

Unveiling the new annual budget at the Federal Parliament meeting today, Finance Minister Janardan Sharma announced to allocate Rs 69.38 billion budget for the health sector including Rs 10 billion for basic hospitals across the country.

Nepal Health Sector Strategy 2022-2032 would be implemented to achieve SDGs and health infrastructures in outdated and dilapidated status would be replaced with the new standards as stated in the new budget.

The budget has also stated to effectively run vaccination programme, nutrition programme, child care and safe motherhood to reduce the child mortality rate.

Finance Minister Sharma said maternal mortality rate would be reduced by providing maternity health care services and the amount for mother safety programme has been increased.

Source: National News Agency Nepal