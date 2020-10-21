General

In the first two months of the current fiscal year, Nepal has got Rs 165 billion in remittance.

In the financial details of the recent two months the Nepal Rastra Bank made public on Wednesday, the remittance this year was reduced by 0.6 percent as compared to the same period last year.

However, in the review period, the number of Nepalis getting work permit (institutional, and personal) for foreign employment declined by 99.2 percent. Similarly, those seeking work permit for foreign employment for the second or more time declined by 86.5 percent. This number was increased by 10.3 percent in the same period last year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal