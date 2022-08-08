General

The Chitwan Medical College has set up a cancer hospital at the cost of Rs 2 billion. Preparations are underway to operate the hospital (CMC Cancer Institute) before coming Dashain, two months away, said the hospital’s director Dr Dayaram Lamsal.

The cancer hospital will be a sister organisation of the Medical College, he said, adding that it is well equipped with modern technology. “With the operation of the hospital, cancer patients will not be compelled to go to foreign countries for treatment often costing themselves high in the process,” he said. Money amounting to over Rs 1.2 billion was spent on the purchase of only modern equipment for the hospital, he claimed.

It will provide all sorts of treatment for cancer patients including brachytherapy, CT scan, bone marrow transplant and blood cancer treatment, he said.

It will hire the surgeons who have work experiences with big hospitals. “We have reached an agreement with those surgeons who worked for big hospitals. We will not compromise on quality service.”

Established 14 years ago, the Medical College provided service to over 350,000 patients annually. Patients from home and as far as neighbouring

India visited the hospital. It has been providing service under 28 streams.

Source: National News Agency Nepal