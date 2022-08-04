General

The District Land Revenue Office, Tanahun, has waived off more than Rs 28.8 million in the fiscal year 2078/079 BS as women bought land plots in their name.

During the period, a total of 4,257 women registered ownership over land plot in the district, getting revenue worth Rs 28.8 million in exemption.

Chief of the District Land Revenue Office Chiranjivi Poudel said the women got exemption in the revenue as per the provision of 25 per cent subsidy while registering the land plots in women's name.

In the same period, a total of 223 land plots were registered in the name of Dalit and senior citizens. And, they got Rs 1.11 million revenue in subsidy.

Likewise, District Land Revenue Office said that Rs 432.7 million in revenue was collected in the district from the Office under different headings including registration pass, collateral and capital gains tax.

Of the revenue collected from the District Land Revenue Office, 40 per cent goes to the province government while 60 per cent to the concerned local levels, Office chief Poduel said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal