Bagmati Province Ministry of Economic Affairs and Planning has earmarked a budget of Rs 40 million for the protection of Merlamchi and Indrawati flood-affected areas.

The Ministry has approved 31 plans with budget amounting to Rs 4 million in the first phase under the Soil and Watershed Conservation Programme.

Though the ministry has appropriated budget for 31 plans from Panchpokhari, Helambu to Dhandkhola, remaining Rs 70 million will be approved and implemented in the current fiscal year 2078/79 BS, said province minister and province assembly member Yubaraj Dulal.

The province government allocated the budget for the conservation of flood-ravaged area on the initiative of province assembly member Dulal.

The flooding occurred in the Melamchi and Indrawati Rivers this year had ravaged human settlements in Sindhupalchowk.

Source: National News Agency Nepal