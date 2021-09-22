General

British Army's former Lieutenant Kul Bahadur Budhathoki has provided Rs 400 thousand to the Jawalakhel Youth Club, the country's A Division League football club. Budhathoki has provided the amount in assistance to the players taking part in the 'A' Division League football championship.

JYC is competing in the 'A' Division League matches to be held from November 15. The League is being organized by All Nepal Football Association (ANFA). JYC president Mahendra Chhettri said the amount would be utilised in the management of players. He said the financial support has motivated the players.

Source: National News Agency Nepal