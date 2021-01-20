General

Yoga guru Rajan Sharma, founder of the Global Society for Peace and Spiritual Science, has announced to set up a revolving fund worth Rs 500 thousand with the aim of expanding and promoting yoga in the country.

The announcement was made at an event today on the occasion of the Sixth National Yoga Day. Dr Bikasananda Yogi, Dr Chintamani Yogi, Dr Kshitiz Barakoti and Lalit Shankar Yogi are advisor of the fund while Yogi Acharya Rajan a patron.

On the occasion, the Society honoured people contributing to yoga sector with the title of world yoga ambassador. Those who have been honoured are Ramji Adhikari (Manav Sewa Ashram), Bhagawat Manjari Radhika Dasi (Maya Ghar), Barbati Pahadi (Australia), Batuk Bista (the United States of America), Rajan Lohani (Qatar) and Hom Gautam (Nepal).

Likewise, 12-year-old youngest yoga practitioner Prince Neupane, 95-year-old yoga practitioner Nara Maya Niraula and various individuals passing international yoga instructor exams were awarded Rs 10,000 each.

The Society's coordinator for Nepal, Dirgha Raj Giri said the fund would be expanded. The Society has been providing free yoga instructor training. It has initiated a campaign to make Nepal a country of world-class yoga gurus and a destination for yoga practice. So far, the campaign has produced 1,600 recognised yoga teachers and instructors.

Source: National News Agency Nepal