The District Administration Office, Sankhuwasabha has decided to further tighten the prohibitory order in the district to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Towards this, the DAO Sakhuwasabha has decided to slap from Rs 100,000 to Rs 500,000 to those flouting the prohibitory order, according to Chief District Officer (CDO) Tek Narayan Poudel.

Issuing a notice on Monday, the DAO informed that those violating the prohibitory order enforced in the district since May 8 to contain the spread of the deadly infection will be booked.

The prohibitory order has been extended to midnight of June 8 in view of the growing cases of COVID-19 in the district with 588 COVID-19 patients recorded till date.

Source: National News Agency Nepal