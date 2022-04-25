General

A fire broke out at a godown housing chemical and machinery equipment at Kamerotar of Madyapurthimi Municipality-5 in Bhaktapur district on Sunday night, destroying properties worth approximately Rs 60 million, said the police.

The warehouse belonged to local resident Rajan Prajapati. The inferno was doused today morning with the help of a fire engine, Nepali Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Hari Nandan Chaudhary. Details of actual losses will come by until today noon, he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal