Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has formed its province committees in all seven provinces.

Along with the formation of the committees, the party has also designated working portfolios.

The party has entrusted Rajesh Timsina as the province-1 President, Tapeswor Yadav as the Madhes province President and Achutam Lamichhane as the Bagmati province President.

Likewise, the party has designated Rajan Gautam in Gandaki province, Devraj Pathak in Lumbini province, Dhiraj Bahadur Wali in Karnali and Prakash Bishta in Sudurpaschim province RSP sources said. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal